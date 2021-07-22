March 5, 1956 – July 17, 2021

Funeral Services for Alex Mayberry, 65, of Natchez, who died July 17, 2021, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Joseph Logan officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Leesdale Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

