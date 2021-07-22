Crime Reports: July 23, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Antonio Cartize Turner, 35, 23 Williams Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $727.50.

Arrests — Sunday

Eddie Lee Holmes, 64, 28 Foster Mound Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50 on first count and $677.50 on second count.

Kelvin Lamar Mitchell, 40, 642 Maple Street, Natchez, on charge of burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied on not. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday, July 16

Javail Roshawn Griffin, 24, 4343 Denham Road, Baton Rouge, La., on charge of motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. Bond set at $500.00.

Arrests — Tuesday, July 13

Yentl Yarnell Hunt, 31, 107 Lamar Street, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. Bond set at $500.00.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two false alarms on Inez Street.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three false alarms on Inez Street.

Welfare concern/check on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Bedford Court.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Two traffic stops on Canal Street.

Intelligence report on Ridgewood Road.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Dog problem on Duncan Avenue.

Loitering on East Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on Pecan Way.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Glenburney.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Wilson Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Fight in progress on George F. West Boulevard.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Loud noise/music on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Accident on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Dale Court.

Two traffic stops at Marathon Gas Station.

Snake call on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Theft on North Commerce Street.

Theft on North Pearl Street.

Suspicious activity on Earhart Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Accident on Main Street.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jameshia Lashai Johnson, 18, 1221 Magnolia Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Floyd Jacob Murphy, 43, 177 Landrum Road, Lumberton, on charge of violation of the protection order. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Eliston Fitzgerald, 62, 31-A Emerald Mound Road, Natchez, on charge of profanity/drunkenness in a public place. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on East Ivory Lane.

Assisting motorist on Steam Plant Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

Unwanted subject on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Traffic stop at Glenburney Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Disturbance on Gadwall Court.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop at Alexander Body Shop.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop at Adams County Nursing Home.

Traffic stop at Corner Mart.

Traffic stop on Frontage Road.

Loud noise/music on Angie Lane.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Domestic disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Warrant/affidavit at Kenny Graves Apartments.

Intelligence report on Ingram Circle.

Reports — Monday

Two harassment reports on State Street.

Aggravated assault on State Street.

Suspicious activity on Beau Pré Road.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Courthouse Road.

Ten traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Kenny Graves Apartments.

Traffic stop at Sherman Truck Stop.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Lambuth Car Wash.

Traffic stop at Exxon/Blue Sky.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Simple assault on Morgantown Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Markeonta J. Perkins, 20, 700 MLK Boulevard, Ferriday, court sentenced to $260 court cost for discharge of firearms.

Thomas Lamar White, 42, 27393 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, court sentenced to a fine $500 with a court cost of $260 remaining after being forbidden.

Miriam Christina King, 35, 240 Bingham Street, Clayton, court sentenced to pay court costs of $260 for criminal mischief.

Arrests — Tuesday

Elijah K. White, 18, 279 Concordia Drive, Ferriday, on charges of two counts of identity theft and two counts of computer fraud.

Yently Hunt, 31, 107 Lamar Street, Natchez, on warrants.

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on Myles Road

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Elm Street

Fire on Carter Street

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Auto Accident on Louisiana 568

Alarms on Margaret Circle

Auto accident on Canal Street

Miscellaneous call on 3rd Street

Medical call on Louisiana 131

Disturbance on Park Drive

Disturbance on Louisiana 569

Auto accident on US 84

Missing person on Carter Street

Disturbance on Kyle Road

Auto accident on Louisiana 425

Medical call on Rosario Road

Medical call on Foster Drive

Medical call on Sycamore Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Fight on Higgins Drive

Unwanted person on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Carter Street

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on East Road

Auto accident on Orange Street

Disturbance on Rabb Road

Medical call on US 84

Theft on Townsend Lane

Miscellaneous call on Ferriday Drive

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on Abraham Road

Miscellaneous call on Airport Road

Medical call on Mimosa Street