COVID vaccinations available today at State of City event on bluff at 5:30 p.m.

NATCHEZ — Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson has arranged for vaccinations to be available during his State of the City address, which begins at 5:30 p.m. on the bluff today.

“Thanks to our local, hometown Ernst Family Pharmacy and Pharmacist Martin Gilley, about 30 doses of the vaccine will be available for those who want to receive one,” Gibson said.

COVID numbers are rising in Natchez and Adams County, thanks to the highly-contagious Delta variant of the virus. Health experts said Adams County is in the midst of the fourth wave of the virus here.

Natchez internal medicine specialist Dr. Kenneth Stubbs said in the past week, his office has diagnosed 40 or so patients with COVID, included among them children as young as five and adolescents.