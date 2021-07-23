Nov. 5, 1936 – July 20, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Earnestine Williams, 84, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Natchez will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Larry Wright officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Earnestine was born November 5, 1936, the daughter of Mary Louise Dorsey Earl and Sam Earl, Sr. She was educated in Adams County and was a cook. Mrs. Williams was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church where she served in the choir. Earnestine loved to watch television.

She is preceded in death by her parents and Geneva Lawrence.

Earnestine leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters: Mary Thomas and Hope Washington Beamer (Robert); two sisters: Irma Hunt and Julene Moody; five grandchildren: Angela Brown, Virginia Williams, Willie Thomas, Eugene Williams and Derrick Washington; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

