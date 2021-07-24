Update: Missing Person Brittany Canary-Jackson found

Published 12:57 pm Saturday, July 24, 2021

By Staff Reports

Deputies with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office have located Natchez resident Brittany Canary-Jackson.

She was reported missing after last being seen July 22 in Natchez. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten thanked David Hendricks and his staff for locating the missing woman. He also thanked the Miss-Lou community for helping officers find the woman.

“This is the type of involvement we need in order to keep our community safe,” Patten said “The residents of the Miss-Lou are certainly on the right path with doing what needs to be done.”

