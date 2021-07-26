Betty Fern Whittington

Feb. 19, 1933 – July 24, 2021

Betty F O’Neal Whittington took her leave Saturday, July 24, 2021. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Vidalia on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Wes Faulk officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home of Natchez.

She was born February 19, 1933, in Vidalia, La., to the late David Vardman “DV” and Ernestine Hodge O’Neal. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roice Y Whittington Sr, Three brothers, Charles O’Neal, David O’Neal, and Ronnie O’Neal, and 1 sister Ernestine O’Neal Smythe.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Betts and her husband Jon, Buddy Whittington and his wife Lisa, and one brother Tom O’Neal and wife Kay. Grandchildren are Scott and wife Sarah Dupuis, Bryan and wife Jennifer Betts, Ethen and Spencer Whittington. Also, 4 great grands Sean, Seth, and Sydney Dupuis, and Addie Grace Betts. Along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Ethen Whittington, Spencer Whittington, Bryan Betts, Mike O’Neal, Scott Dupuis, and Devin Smythe.

Memorials can be sent to First Baptist Church Vidalia.