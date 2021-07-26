Oct. 5, 1960 – July 23, 2021

Graveside services for Quintus Lamar Barlow Jr. were held Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, La., under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, La.

Mr. Barlow, son of Quintus Lamar and Elvie Jean Barlow, was born in Winnsboro, La., and died at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Betty Barlow, three sons, two daughters, four brothers, two sisters and ten grandchildren.

