Four-vehicle wreck injures 6 people Sunday in Vidalia

VIDALIA — Officers with the Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on US 84 Sunday evening, which injured six people.

The first call about the crash reached the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 8:24 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The wreck occurred near Airport Road in Concordia Parish.

A 2018 Ford Mustang was traveling west on US 84 in the left lane and a 2016 Nissan Altima was traveling west on US 84 in the right lane. The Ford Mustang reportedly lost control and struck the Altima. Both vehicles then crossed the median and entered the eastbound travel lanes.

A 2019 BMW traveling east on US 84 then struck the Mustang in the rear and a 2021 Toyota pickup truck, also traveling east on US 84, struck the BMW.

The driver of the Mustang was transported to a nearby hospital for moderate injuries. Two passengers of the Mustang also had moderate to minor injuries.

The driver and a juvenile passenger of the Altima and the driver of the BMW were also transported to Natchez for minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Pickup truck was not injured and refused medical attention on scene, state law officials said.

Louisiana State Police Troop E is currently investigating the accident.