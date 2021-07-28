Health department recommends both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear masks in public indoor settings

The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued new guidelines about mask-wearing during a Wednesday press conference.

State epidemiologist Paul Byers said MSDH is now recommending, “Everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings.”

More guidance issued Wednesday by MSDH follows:

If you test positive, even if fully vaccinated, isolate for 10 days from the beginning of symptoms.

If you are exposed, regardless of vaccination status, get tested 3 to 5 days after exposure. Fully vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine after exposure but should get tested.

If you are 65 or older, avoid all indoor mass gatherings, even if you have been vaccinated.

If you have a chronic medical condition, you should avoid all indoor mass gatherings, even if you have been vaccinated.

With these new guidelines, MSDH said they will also be issuing guidance to school systems that all teachers, staff, students and visitors wear masks in indoor settings, going along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

This new guidance came after it was announced Tuesday that another Mississippi teen under 18 years old died with COVID-19.

State health officials said the teen was the fourth child in the state that has died with the disease: two who are in the 11 to 17 age group, one in the 6 to 10 age group and one in the 1 to 5 age group.

Two of the children died in 2020 prior to the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant, which has accounted for more than 90% of new COVID cases in the state, Byers said. Additionally, 10 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mississippi, health officials said.

However, some cases have spilled over to people in the vaccinated group who are older or have weakened immune systems, said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

The state is seeing a “rapid increase” in COVID-19 cases and some increase in COVID-related deaths, Dobbs said, adding more than 90% of cases and almost all hospitalizations have been among unvaccinated individuals.

MSDH is encouraging parents to vaccinate all children who are age 12 and older, Byers said.

“The vaccine is still very effective against Delta variant and also effective at reducing the risk of severe illness,” he said.