Huge congratulations to Natchez Adams School District graduates

Our public schools in Natchez and Adams County are deserving of praise.

Despite having missed almost a full year of in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the graduating seniors this school year have thrived or better.

How many of us can say that we finished high school with an associate’s degree? Few of us can. However, Natchez Early College Academy at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Natchez affords students an opportunity that most public schools throughout our state do not.

NASD Public Relations Director Tony Fields said 31 students graduated last month with two degrees — their diploma and an associate’s degree — and 48 students graduated with college credits.

“We are so proud of all of our 2021 graduates,” Fields said. “We honor them for their achievements, and we wish them well as they go out and represent Bulldog Nation.”

So do we. Congratulations to all of our 2021 graduates.

Now that the ball is rolling on a new $20 million high school, we hope that we continue to see good things come from the students there.

It takes more than a building to provide a good education.

Last year, teachers proved that they are able to be flexible in tough situations and quickly developed a new way of teaching to accommodate the changes brought on by COVID.

We also congratulate these teachers for a job well done and hope we continue see more good things to come. Their job is not an easy one.

As the new school year draws near, help us cheer them on. The people of Adams County should all want the same thing and that is to see our students thrive.