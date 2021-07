LORMAN — Graveside services for Charlie Clark Jr., of Lorman who died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Claiborne County Hospital in Port Gibson, will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Olive Baptist Church in Red Lick with Reverend Tracy Collins officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.