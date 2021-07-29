Come out to Duncan Park Saturday, watch Natchez golfers in action

Golfers will tee off in the Natchez City Championship held at Duncan Park this Saturday beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The tournament is a great opportunity for the residents of Natchez to watch golfers compete for the City Champion title.

There is no charge for the public to follow golfers around the course and there will be free drinks around the course, superintendent Greg Brooking said. There will be grilled food available for all of those who come.

If you are worried about the heat, there is plenty of shade around the course.

If you enjoy the game of golf, then there is no better opportunity to walk with golfers and see how they play the game up close and personal.

The final round will be held Sunday, and if it is anything like the Natchez Open, the tournament could come down to the wire as golfers battle it out for positions and prizes.

If you do not want to walk, you can sit at the clubhouse and watch as golfers tee off on hole No. 1 and finish up on hole No. 18.

Of course, if you decide to watch some great golf this weekend, it is recommended you follow simple golf etiquette.

Do not make loud, sudden noises during a golfer’s swing. Do not walk behind a golfer while they are swinging.

Be mindful of the golf course and place all trash in the appropriate receptacles. There are two trash cans at the clubhouse and several others spread out around the course.

Go enjoy the game of golf as it is played at the beautiful Duncan Park and please keep golf etiquette in mind. This is serious business for those completing for the city tournament title.