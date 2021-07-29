Court Case Conclusions: July 30, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 16-22:

James McCall charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jlandrick Davis charged with burglary – breaking of dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Keenon Washington charged with petit larceny (felony). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Burlyn McLemore charged with aggravated assault: police. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Burlyn McLemore charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Devonta D. Perry charged with burglary – breaking dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Edwin Jackson Jr. charged with resisting arrest. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Edwin Jackson Jr. charged with disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Edwin Jackson Jr. charged with simple assault on a law enforcement officer. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Audrey Bernard charged with simple assault on a law enforcement officer. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anna Laura Martin charged with possession of a controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anna Laura Martin charged with possession of a controlled substance: ecstasy with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anna Laura Martin charged with possession of a controlled substance: methadone with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anna Laura Martin charged with possession of a controlled substance: Ritalin with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anna Laura Martin charged with possession of a controlled substance: oxycontin. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anna Laura Martin charged with possession of a controlled substance: hydrocodone. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anna Laura Martin charged with possession of a controlled substance: Xanax. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Omari Jaiquan Smith charged with attempted murder. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 16-22:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, July 21:

Margie Annette Bethley, 49, charged with false information or identification to law enforcement officer. Case dismissed.

Troy Tenacious Brooks, 27, charged with false information or identification to law enforcement officer. Case remanded to files.

Margie Bethley, 49, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. Credit given for two days served. To spend three days in jail. Banned from all Natchez Markets. Fine set at $748.75.

Forrest Taylor Foster, 34, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Corey S. Latham, 28, charged with petit larceny. Case remanded to files.

Cortney Radale Smith, 23, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Cortney Radale Smith, 23, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.