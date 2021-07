April 9, 1953 – July 20, 2021

Cynthia Ann Yearby of Denver, Colo., formerly of Vidalia, La., departed this life too soon Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Services will commence Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 3 p.m. by Crowell Brothers Funeral Home 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Peachtree Corners, Ga., 30092.