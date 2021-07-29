Friends, family searching for missing Natchez man

Published 10:31 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

By Staff Reports

A flyer picturing Bill Calvin Jr., age 20, who is missing asks for help finding him. (Web photo)

NATCHEZ — Law enforcement and the friends and family of a young adult man who is missing are asking for help from their community to find him.

A digital flyer that has circulated around social media since Wednesday asks for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bill Calvin Jr., age 20, to contact his family or the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.

He was last seen at the Maryland Heights Apartments in Natchez wearing a black shirt and camouflage shorts. He is described as being 5 feet and 5 inches tall, 160 pounds and having brown eyes and short black hair.

