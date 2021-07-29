Jerry Ray Sandlin

June 21, 1942 – July 22, 2021

Services for Jerry Ray “Pop” Sandlin, 79, of Roxie who died Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Friday July 30, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Sandlin was born June 21, 1942, in Bokoshe, Okla., the son of Raymon Tillman Sandlin and Allie Irene Higgs Sandlin.

Mr. Sandlin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Betty Sandlin; nephew, Noel McKnight; and niece, Denise Pledger.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki Sandlin; son, Matthew Sandlin; sisters, Joyce Gardner of Yuma, Ariz., Norma McKnight of Oil Trough, Ark., Regina Pledger of Mary Esther, Fla., Linda Jones of Roland, Okla.; eight nieces and four nephews.

