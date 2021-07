Aug. 23, 1948 – July 26, 2021

Graveside Services for Tanner B. Joffrion Jr., 72, of Natchez, who died on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Adams County Nursing Center in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Watkins Street Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.