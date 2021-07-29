April 13, 1960 – July 26, 2021

ROXIE — Funeral services for Timmy Donnell Bolin, 61, who died Monday, July 26, 2021, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Hamburg with Pastor K.E. Stanton officiating.

Burial will follow at Roxie Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. This is strictly a walk-through visitation.

Visitation will continue on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Timmy was born April 13, 1960, in Natchez, the son of Luther Bolin Jr. and Geraldine Bolin.

He was a graduate of Alcorn State University with a degree in Industrial Technology and was a salesman. Mr. Bolin was a member of Roxie First Baptist and enjoyed fishing and watching sports.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Luther Bolin, Sr. and Warrie Bolin.

He leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Christopher Bolin; brothers, Edward Bolin (Mary), Billy Bolin (Gloria), Charles Bolin (Tonya), Michael Bolin (Velma), Luther Bolin III (Paula); sisters: Joyce Dunbar (Abram), Delores Flenory (Clifford), Norma Wilder (Reuben), Audrey Farmer and Brenda Jones (Lawrence), a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.