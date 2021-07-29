Aug. 14, 1937 – July 28, 2021

Funeral services for Yvonne Nelwyn Morris, 83, of Lismore, La., will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ricky Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Oswalt Cemetery in Lismore, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Yvonne was born on Saturday, August 14, 1937, in Lismore, and passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Ferriday, La. She was a member of Lismore Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Lismore.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Barton Schneider Sr.; mother, Annie Maude Wheeler Coleman; sister, Cynthia Schneider Carter; two brothers, Roy Schneider and Bartell Schneider Sr.; and son, Stuart Gaylon Chandler Sr.

Yvonne leaves behind her four children, Eric Dwight Chandler and his wife Mary Madeline Jiles Chandler of Jonesville, La.; Marcus Byron Morris, Sr. and Cheryl Spearman of Winnsboro, La.; Darla Kay Morris Squyres and her husband Landon Wayne Squyres of Jonesville; and Lanny Jaye Morris and his wife Robin L. Morris of Winnsboro; and 15 grandchildren; a host of step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Those honoring Yvonne as pallbearers are Marcus Morris, Jr., Billy Chandler, Bart Schneider, JR Winborne, Christian Sykes, and Virgil Fussell Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Squyres, Scott Fields, Stuart Chandler Jr., and Charles Chandler.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.