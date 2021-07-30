Candace Wood Clark

Published 11:49 am Friday, July 30, 2021

By Staff Reports

On July 21, 2021, Candace Wood Clark moved to a new address: 7777 Goldbrick Road.  Surrounded by her husband of 53 years, Douglas Clark, and her two children, she passed peacefully. Candace, better known as CC, loved her three granddaughters unconditionally.

She always considered how she could help someone else and lead by example.

CC did not stop serving others until her last steps. Whether you needed advice, a listening ear, or someone to advocate for your health, CC was in your corner.

A member of First Baptist Church, she served in many ways: Bible School teacher, VBS volunteer, and a senior church member travel guide.

CC will watch over her husband, Douglas Clark, her children, Toby Clark and Jenny Allen, daughter-in-law, Olivia Clark, and son-in-law, Jack Allen. She will eternally guide her grandchildren and most treasured possessions, Cora Jane Clark, Tessa Mae Clark, and River Grace Allen.

Tentatively, the Clark family will celebrate CC’s life on the weekend of her 75th birthday on October 9, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 100 N Hickory St., Vidalia, La., 71373. Details will be announced as soon as possible.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Family Radio at afr.net/donate in CC’s honor.

