Crime Reports, August 1, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Kayln Tatiana Cockingham, 19, 85 Gibson Street, Fayette, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Devante Rantrell Townsend, 28, 85 Gibson Street, Fayette, on charges of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense and willful trespassing. Bond set at $750.00 on shoplifting charge and $500.00 on willful trespassing charge.

Arrests — Tuesday

Ceion Niakia Patterson, 28, 111 Melrose Avenue, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $297.50 on first count and $727.50 on second count.

Arrests — Monday

Cory Sloan Latham, 28, 256-A Quitman Road, Natchez, on charges of shoplifting; merchandise less than $1,000.00; 2nd offense and trespass after notice of non-permission. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Jefferson Street.

False alarm on Inez Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Aggravated assault on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Juvenile problem on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Threats on Cherokee Street.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Burglary on South Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Ten traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbing the peace on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lamar Street.

Loud noise/music on Westwood Road.

Malicious mischief on Marin Avenue.

Accident on Washington Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Texas Street.

Traffic stop on Washington Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on North Broadway Street.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Lafitte Street.

Reckless driving on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Northgate Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Woodside Court.

Burglary on Sherwood Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Briarwood Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Loud noise/music on Edgewood Road.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Civil matter on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Dog problem on Old Washington Road.

Wrecker needed on Devereux Drive.

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Jamari Devonte Swazy, 23, 1 Cleothia Henryard Heights, Natchez, on charge of burglary of a dwelling. Held on $25,000 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Damien Keonne Hayes, 26, 1037 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of conspiracy. Held on $500,000 bond.

Dexter Von Hayes, 20, 6333 Stampley Road, Fayette, on charge of felony malicious mischief. Released on $7,500 bond.

Diquan Deontae Seals, 27, 451 West Stiers Lane, Natchez, on charge of conspiracy to commit crime. Released on $250,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Angela Johnston Arnold, 58, 2599 Seale Road, Roxie, on charge of failure to comply with requests of officer. Held on $500.00 bond.

Lonnie Earl Drain, 33, 1709 Stanford Street, Alexandria, La., on charges of DUI – other, no child restraint, four counts of no seat belt, and no driver’s license. Held on $3,500 bond.

Dantavius Terrell Watson, 31, 25 ½ East Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. Held without bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Michael Sedric Hall, 27, 87 LaGrange Road, Natchez, on charges of reckless driving and no driver’s license. Held on $1,000 bond.

Robert Marley King, 30, 13 Starnes Drive, Natchez, on charge of writ to take custody. Released on no bond.

Love Ross, 22, 1401 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of threats on telephone. Released on no bond.

Arrests — Monday

E’Shawn E’Onte Edwards, 18, 131 Southside Drive, Ferriday, La., on charge of burglary; breaking and entering. Held without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Harassment on Eastmoor Drive.

Civil matter on North Swan Court.

Five intelligence reports on State Street.

Harassment on Wickcliff Road.

Civil matter on State Street.

Loose livestock on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Sandpiper Road.

Theft on State Street.

Civil matter on North Swan Court.

Harassment on Wildlife Way Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Domestic disturbance on State Street.

Burglary on Turkey Creek Road.

Intelligence report on Black Bear Road.

Domestic disturbance on Fredrick Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Attempted breaking and entering on Wickcliff Road.

Accident on Wickcliff Road.

Prowler on Fredrick Road.

False alarm on Eagles Nest Road.

Reports — Monday

Trespassing on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Angie Lane.

Harassment on Brooklyn Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Oakland Drive.

Theft on Wickcliff Road.

Domestic disturbance on Southview Drive.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Otis R. Jackson, 53, 396 Freemon Road, Vidalia, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, figure to notify of address change, failure to pay community notification.

Howard L. Mayes, 38, 189 Loomis Lane, Clayton, on charges of domestic abuse battery.

Arrests — Wednesday

Iesha L. Williams, 40, 332 Louisiana 565, Jonesville, court sentenced to 10 days default, fine and court cost of $560 for driving under suspension.

Blake H. Short, 20, 723 Minorca Drive, Vidalia, court sentenced to a fine of $245 for no drivers license on person.

Mark A. Shillak, 25, 200 Kyle Road Ferriday, court sentenced to six months in jail, fine and court cost of $610.

Reondrick L. Lewis, 27, 908 Westlake Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced to five days default, fine and court cost of $245 for no drivers license on person.

Robert E. Lee, 50, 171 Doyle Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to six months suspension, all but 11 days with credit for time served, , for telecommunication harassment, criminal trespass.

Michon L. Landry, 27, 196 Airport Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to credit for time served, eight days, for criminal trespass.

James H. McGlothin, 43, 198 Ron Road, Vidalia, on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting an officer with six months suspension.

Destiny M. Davis, 24, 603 Vidalia Drive, Ferriday, on charges of phone communication using improper language, harassment and stalking.

Sebastian White, 18, 320 Highland Boulevard, Natchez, on charges of armed robbery with a firearm.

Whitney Stevenson, 24, 120 Crooked Oak Road, Jonesville, on charges of aggravated assault reduced to a misdemeanor with two years suspension and two years probation.

Derrick O. Cooper, 42, 104 Circle Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, three counts, driving left to center and improper parking.

Timothy J. Johnson, 32, 167 Ralph Road, Vidalia, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Arrests — Tuesday

Mitchell R. Hunter, 60, 610 6th street, Ferriday, on charges of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

Nicole Dickson, 40, 3780 Cypress Drive, Zachary, on charges of simple escape.

Larry T. Atkews, 38, 122 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, on charges of no driver’s license, speeding and possesion of marijuana.

Reports — Friday

Medical call at Motel 8

Reports — Thursday

Theft on Sunset Lane

Theft on Sunset Lane

Miscellaneous call on Georgia Avenue

Disturbance on Morris Road

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 15

Aggravated battery on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on Loomis Lane

Disturbance on E.E. Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Airport Road

Alarms on Archer Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Auto Accident on Louisiana 65

Fire on Fisherman Drive

Disturbance on Traxler Road

Business Burglary on US84

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Utah Street

Miscellaneous call on Canal Street

Medical call on Silver Street

Miscellaneous call on Margaret Circle

Stalking on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Loop Road

Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Alarms on Howard Road

Auto Accident on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Auto Accident on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Mcelwee Road

Miscellaneous call on Stephens Road

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on US84

Medical call on Front Street

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Smith Lane

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Auto Accident on US 84

Medical call on Louisiana 566

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane

Theft on Canal Street