UPDATE: Missing Person Alert issued for Natchez teen, last seen July 21

NATCHEZ — Law enforcement and the friends and family of a missing 19-year-old are asking for help from their community to find him.

The Natchez Police Department has issued a Missing Person Alert Bill Hunt Calvin Jr., age 19, from Natchez. Anyone who sees Calvin or has information that could help find him is urged to contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-442-3930.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the young man had not been seen since Wednesday, July 21, and he was reported missing to police on Sunday.

Daughtry said Calvin’s last known location was near Morgantown Middle School in Natchez at approximately 12 p.m. on July 21.

According to information put on social media by family, he was last seen wearing a black shirt and camouflage shorts. He is described as being 5 feet and 5 inches tall, 140 pounds and having brown eyes and short black hair.

“If anyone has seen him our hears of anything that could help us find him, please call the Natchez Police Department, or if you don’t want to call us you can always call Crime Stoppers,” Daughtry said.

Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers allows citizens to leave tips for law enforcement agencies anonymously. Phone numbers are scrambled to conceal the reporter’s identity.

To contact Crime Stoppers, call 1-888-442-5001 or download the P3 app using any mobile device.