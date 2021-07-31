April 12, 1970 – July 25, 2021

Graveside Services for Nichelle M. Cyrus, 51, of Manvel, Texas, formerly of Natchez, who died July 25, 2021, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Freddy Parker officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services. Social distancing and masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent at www.bateastememorial.com