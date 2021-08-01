Two vehicle accident on corner of Homochitto Street, John R. Junkin Drive ends in DUI arrest

A two vehicle accident which occurred just before midnight Saturday at the corner of Homochitto Street and John R. Junkin Drive ended in a DUI arrest and a few power outages, Natchez Police Chief Daughtry said.

The driver of white truck, Erik Mcgehee, age 29, who was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol, received minor injuries, Daughtry said.

He was traveling on John R. Junkin Drive from when he side swiped another vehicle and then veered into a wooded area beside Homochitto Street and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured during the incident, Daughtry said.

When police arrived on scene, Mcgehee had already exited his vehicle and officers could smell a strong smell like alcohol, Daughtry said.

He was taken to the Natchez Police Department for booking and then transported to the Adams County Jail. Mcgehee has no prior record for DUI, Daughtry said.

A few power outages in the area have been reported as a result of the accident Saturday night, and Entergy is working to repair the lines, he said.

“We want to remind citizens who see an impared driver to dial 911 and report it so that we can do our part to get them off of the roads so that no one gets hurt,” Daughtry said.