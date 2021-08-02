Centreville drops three games at Simpson Academy Tournament

MAGEE — The Centreville Academy Lady Tigers took on some tough competition last Saturday at the Simpson Academy Tournament held at the Magee Sportsplex.

Unfortunately, Centerville came out on the losing end of all three of its games. The Lady Tigers first lost to the host Simpson Academy Lady Cougars 10-3, then fell to the Brookhaven Academy Lady Cougars 5-2, and then dropped a 7-1 decision to the Jackson Preparatory School Lady Patriots 7-1.

Having a quick turnaround from its season-opener against Cathedral last Friday, which did not end until after 10 p.m. and leaving Centreville at 6:30 a.m. to travel to Magee may have had an affect on how the Lady Tigers played. So did the stifling heat and humidity.

“It was like 120 out there. But it was a good day,” Lady Tigers head coach David Sawyer said. “We played back-to-back up there. We played at 3 and then at 5. I had to keep up with the girls.”

Something else Sawyer said he did not like was that the home-plate umpire was standing behind the pitcher instead of at home plate behind the catcher.

“It’s hard enough to be behind the plate, but behind the pitcher? I don’t think they could see the ball too good,” Sawyer said. “I don’t think that was very good. Nobody knew that until we got there. The catcher was in full gear. I felt like they (the umpires) should have been back there, too.”

Sawyer said playing the level of competition was something his team needed this early in the season.

“It was a good learning deal for us. That’s why we played them,” Sawyer said.

Centreville Academy (1-3) was scheduled to travel to Winnsboro, La. to take on Franklin Academy Monday afternoon, but with a high probably of thunderstorms ahead of a rare early-August cold front, that game may not take place.

The Lady Tigers are scheduled to host Oak Forest Academy Tuesday afternoon.