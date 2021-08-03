Courthouse Records: August 4, 2021

Adams County

July 23-29

Civil suits:

Heirship of Corrine R. Stewart et al.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

July 22-28

Red Door, LLC to Joseph Henderson Fox and Olivia Fox, lot 36 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Ashburn Woods, LLC to Josh Michael Anderson, lot 48 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Frank W. Kendrick to Erik Bylsma and Robin Bylsma, lots 138, 139, 140, 141, 142 and 143 Sandy Creek Estates.

Joe H. McGehee to Elizabeth Williams McIntosh and Susan Beardson, lot 22 Glenwood Subdivision.

P. Glenn Green, a/k/a Paul Glenn Green, to Vera Lee Harris, land being part of lot 5, Block No. 2 East Side Subdivision.

Padam Hirachan and Durga Lalchan to Jessica Green, lot 16 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Jimmi Mack Vasser to Curtis R. Davis, land beginning at the northwest corner of an 11.1 acre tract, portion of Providence Plantation.

Nancy E. Best to PLC Properties, L.L.C., lot 3 and the easterly half (30 foot front) of lot 2 Woodland Heights Subdivision.

Willa R. Robson to Matthew Wayne Martin and Melanie Ann Martin, a 0.78 Acre Portion of Forest Plantation.

Jessica Green to Jason S. Wecksler, lot 49 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Jessica L. Coffman (now Johnson) to Weston Sparrow, lot 5, Block No. 4 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Jack Byrnes Chance Jr. to Glenda M. Lyles, lot 14 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Mortgages:

July 22-28

Joseph Henderson Fox and Olivia Fox to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 36 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Josh Anderson to JPMorgan Chase Bank, lot 48 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Jerry W. David and Joan S. David to United Mississippi Bank, lot 96 and the East one-half (1/2) of lot 95 Woodland Park Addition.

Joseph Harman Wills and Lisa Leane Jester to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 0.78 Acre Portion of Forest Plantation.

Dora O’Neal to United Mississippi Bank, lot 30 of that subdivision of Greenwood Plantation.

J.D.L. Builders, L.L.C. to Investar Bank, lot 32 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Elizabeth Williams Nicholson and Susan Beardson to Guaranty Home Mortgage Corporation, lot 22 Glenwood Subdivision.

Douglas Nolan Spring to First Guaranty Bank, a portion of lot C of a portion of Overton Hills Plantation.

David Lawrence Edwards and Ellen Delores Davis Edwards to Royal United Mortgage, LLC, lot 62 Northview Subdivision, Second Development.

David Jackson and Geraldine Jackson to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 9 Highland North Subdivision, Second Development.

Jessica Green to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 16 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Melanie A. Hinson to Towne Mortgage Company, lot 4 of the division of Retirement-Walnut Grove Plantation.

Natchez Homes, LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 45 Azalea Gardens, a portion of Hedges Plantation.

William Christian and Alexis Christian to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 0.78 Acre Portion of Forest Plantation.

PCL Properties, L.L.C. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 3 and the easterly half (30 foot front) of lot 2 Woodland Heights Subdivision.

Matthew Wayne Martin and Melanie Ann Martin to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, a 0.78 Acre Portion of Forest Plantation.

Jason S. Wecksler to Fidelity Bank, lot 49 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, July 29

Civil cases:

Mendelson Law Firm v. Calvontist Dee.

Courtney & Camp v. Kedrick Jones.

Courtney & Camp v. Albert Chatman.

Courtney & Camp v. Margaret Smith.

Courtney & Camp v. Julia Harrison.

JGB Plantation v. Jimmie Fleming.

JGB Plantation v. Amanda Reynolds.

LVNV Funding v. Brenda Freeman.

LVNV Funding v. Lisa Davis.

Kendrick Fleming v. Alex Patel.

Concordia Parish

July 23-29

Civil suits:

Natchez Community Hospital, LLC v. Leon Wyles.

Capital One Bank v. Darlena M. Core.

Capital One Bank v. Sidnee K. Roth.

Kimberly Anderson v. Tanner Cage.

State of Louisiana v. Tanner Cage.

Cashanda Scott v. Artice R. McCray.

State of Louisiana v. Artice R. McCray.

Brent A. Hilliard Jr. (Minor) v. Lamar Butler.

Brent A. Hilliard Sr. v. Lamar Butler.

Brent A. Hilliard Sr. v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Jimmy Lipsey.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Regina McCartney.

Capital One Bank v. Melissa K. Hodge.

Capital One Bank v. Sheryl K. Hogue.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Sherrie Nicole Jacobs Greene.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Florence I. Townsend.

Tomorr Parker v. Christopher D. Griffin.

State of Louisiana v. Christopher D. Griffin.

Jennifer Griggs v. Brandon Daniels.

State of Louisiana v. Brandon Daniels.

Ford Motor Credit Company v. Michael D. Jones.

Divorces:

Philip E. Bowman v. Tyberia F. Bell.

Robert L. Conner v. Uzella Frazier Conner.

Marriage license applications:

Patrick Gene Tuccio, 40, Natchez, Miss. to Laurie Gail Basco, 34, Shreveport, La.

Danny Cell Wise, 54, Pineville, La. to Angie Laura Parker, 53, Pineville, La.

Deed transactions:

Mallorie E. McPhate to Elida Marbella Garcia, lot 121 Vail Acres, Second Development.

Christie Owen to William Blaine McGuire, all of lot 3 and one-half of lot 2, Block No. 128 Murray Addition.

CSP-B, LLC to Mulvihill Rental Properties, LLC, lot 7 of the JA Hayes Tract.

Michael Lakeith Givens to Deidra Frelix Martin, lots 11 and 12, Block No. 86 of the Town of Ferriday.

Concordia Parish Police Jury to Alcus Pierce, lot 4, Block No. of The Pace, First Addition.

Richard K. Welch Sr. to Becky McCartney, lot A of the Donald R. Campbell property.

Kimberleigh Kerry to Caleb Evan Gillespie, lot 1 Black River Lake Estates.

Mortgages:

Vincente Rodriguez to Mortgage Research Center, LLC, lot 89 Gillespie Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Ira Kemp Hairston Jr. to GMFS, LLC, Block No. 59 of the Falkenheiner Tract.

Caleb Evan Gillespie to Progressive Bank, lot 1 Black River Lake Estates.