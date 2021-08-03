Crime Reports: August 4, 2021
Published 6:27 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Natchez Police Department
No arrests
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.
Traffic stop at AT&T Store.
Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Two traffic stops at Robert Lewis Middle School.
Reports — Sunday
Three false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.
Breaking and entering on Madison Street.
Suspicious activity on Auburn Avenue.
False alarm on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Miller Avenue.
Malicious mischief on Espero Drive.
Accident on Roth Hill Road.
Intelligence report on Creek Bend Road.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Pilgrim Boulevard.
Adams County
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Doyle Gene Seymour, 46, 868 Eagle Road, Vidalia, La., on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.
Reports — Sunday
Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop on Parkway Drive.
False alarm on Traceway Drive.
Hit and run on Anderson Drive.
Property damage on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Theft on Lower Woodville Road.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Ashley A. Thomas, 25, 156 Mount Carmel Drive, Natchez, on charges of computer fraud and identity theft.
Russell Smith Jr., 23, 1102 Church Street, Colfax, on charges of intentional exposure of the AIDS virus.
Arrests — Sunday
Kerstin F. Calhoun, 22, 266 Louisiana 3203, Monterey, on charges of simple criminal damage to property, failure to report an accident.
Bill W. Howell, 45, 208 A Street, Waterproof, on bench warrant for failure to appear.
Calvin King Jr., 59, 636 Shady Acres Circle, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with firearm.
Gerard P. Websten, 29 636 Shady Acres Circle, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, convicted felon with possession of a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, discharging firearm with in 500 feet of a inhabited dwelling.
Arrests — Saturday
LJ Conner, 45, 607 8th Street, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Maurice H. Conner, 40, 607 8th Street, Ferriday, on charges of resisting an officer, possession of schedule II drugs.
Craig M. Jones, 28, 27695 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear, charges of resisting on two counts, possession of Marijuana.
Lachey B. Harris, 44 114 Louisiana Avenue, Waterproof, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II drugs on four counts, resisting with force.
Sherketha R. Green, 35, 609 South 6th Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule I drugs.
Arrests — Friday
Jarvis Jarman Davis, 30, 613 7th Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute and careless operation.
Kevin Todd Hamburg, 25, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charge of Second Degree Battery.
Roger W. Lindsey, 32, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on felony charge of criminal damage.
Jamer B. Watts 31 187 Wildwood Drive, Buras, on bench warrant for failure to appear.
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Carter Street
Medical call on Miranda Drive
Cruelty to animals on Vidalia Drive
Medical call on Franklin Road
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 908
Medical call on US 84
Medical call on Louisiana 568
Disturbance on Pear Street
Disturbance on Earl Davis Road
Vandalism on Louisiana 129
Reports — Sunday
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565
Medical call on Cowan Street
Medical call on Shady Acres Circle
Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Medical call on US 84
Loud music on Levens Addition Road
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Disturbance on Shady Acres Circle
Medical call on Louisiana 568
Reports — Saturday
Medical call on Cowan Street
Medical call on Danny Drive
Welfare Check on Vidalia Drive
Medical call on Apple Street
Medical call on Concordia Park Drive
Medical call on Cowan Street
Medical call on Early Drive
Welfare check on Louisiana 425
Medical call on US 65
Medical call on Crestview Drive
Disturbance on McAdams Road
Fire on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Kyle Road
Disturbance on Bourke Road
Unwanted person on Green Acres Road
Drug law violation on Louisiana 565
Medical call on US 84
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Disturbance on Louisiana 909
Auto Accident on Louisiana 15
Disturbance on Dianne Street
Drug law violation on 8th Street
Reports — Friday
Disturbance on US 84
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Vandalism on Jefferson Street
Medical call on Concordia Avenue
Medical call on Harris Road
Medical call on Townsend Lane
Medical call on Horton Road
Drug law violation on US 84
Medical call on Carter Street
Theft on Loomis Lane
Loose horses on Louisiana 15
Disturbance on Louisiana 569
Disturbance on Doty Road
Medical call on Carter Street
Medical call on Cowan Street
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 131
Theft on Ferriday Drive