Pets of the Week: Adoptable new friends at Concordia Paws, Humane Society

Pictured from the left, meet Dixie. She is 4 months old and was brought in to Natchez Adams County Humane Society as an owner surrender.

Dixie is a very sweet little girl, and as puppies tend to do, she loves to run and play!

In the middle photo is Clyde. He was brought in as a stray. Clyde has a bobtail and is the sweetest kitten. All he needs is a lap to snuggle in, a shoulder to cuddle on, and someone to love him forever. Clyde is approximately 10-12 weeks old.

Dixie and Clyde will each make terrific pets and just need a loving home. Both are at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visit them Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

To the right is Sparky. He is sending sparks your way with his charm and winning smile. He is a friendly and playful dog who loves to “smooch.”

This sweetheart also enjoys belly rubs. Come visit with him and see if he’s the dog for you! Sparky is approximately 6 years old, fully vetted, neutered etc.

A fenced-in area is a must to keep her safe and secure. Visiting hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at Concordia Paws, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana. The adoption fee is $50.