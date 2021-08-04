Lessley makes nine saves in Green Wave season opener

VICKSBURG — St. Aloysius High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team scored both of its goals in the second half as the Lady Flashes defeated Cathedral High School 2-0 in the season-opener for the Lady Green Wave.

After a scoreless first half, St. Aloysius scored its first goal just five minutes into the second half. The Lady Flashes scored their second goal with just two minutes left in the match.

“They took a shot and our keeper (Meredith Lessley) held the ball. When she fell, she tried to brace her fall. When she hit the ground, it bounced out of her hands and into the goal. Just back luck there,” Cathedral head coach Dennis Hogue said.

Despite the loss, Hogue said it was an evenly-played match and both goalkeepers had to make a fair amount of saves.

“Good ball movement by both teams. It was just which team would make the most goals. We were on the unlucky end of that,” Hogue said. “Their keeper was tall and lanky. She covered ore ground than Meredith could.”

Lessley did her best to give the Lady Green Wave in the match in the second half and finished with nine saves.

Cathedral (0-1) next plays at the Brookhaven Academy Tournament on Saturday. Who the Lady Green Wave plays and at what times is still to be determined.

“Their coach (Alex Brown) had the schedule ready, but a couple of teams pulled out, so he had to make some changes,” Hogue said.