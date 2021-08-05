June 4, 1957 – July 26, 2021

Funeral services for Betty Jean Banks Harbor, 64, of Ferriday, La., will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Harbor, daughter of Atkins and Lula Mason Banks, was born in Ferriday and died at her residence.

She is survived by her daughter, Shanetha Harbor of Ferriday; her siblings, Derrick Mason, Mildred Keys, Bobbie Banks, Amelia Banks and Linda Johnson all of Ferriday; Johnny Banks of New Orleans; Dale Banks of South Dakota, Percy Banks of St. Joseph, La., and Jennifer Banks of Virginia.

Also her beloved grandchildren, Christopher Harbor, Markeyona Neal, Shakeyla Harbor, Demarker Neal Jr. all of Ferriday; one great-granddaughter she raised as her own, Makiyah Harbor and five other great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents and her husband, Cleveland Harbor.

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.

