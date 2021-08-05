July 18, 1960 – July 26, 2021

Graveside services for Chester Lee Davis, 61, of Natchez, who died July 26, 2021, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Larry Wright officiating.

Services will be under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Chester Lee Davis was born on July 26, 1960, in Natchez and graduated from South Natchez High School. He retired from work as a diesel mechanic for J.M. Jones Lumber in Jefferson County. His other interests included fishing, playing spades and helping the community.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Torrey and Lucille Davis; brothers Moses Davis, Robert Torrey Jr., Lloyd Torrey, Willie Roy Torrey and Douglass Davis; and sisters Mary Ann Davis and Helen Torrey.

Survivors include a loving companion Dorothy Reason, Children Lee Edgar Davis (Erica), Juan Reason (Robin), Shakeitha Reason, Patricia Reason and Cynthia Reason; sisters Iva R. Jackson, Patricia Jefferson (Connie), Rosie Johnson (Arthur), brothers Richard Davis (Janice), Darnell Davis, Donald Davis, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Pallbearers are Peter Knight, Juan Reason, Richard Davis, Thomas Chester, Danell, Davis, James Davis, Jessie Culbert, Keytrick Bindon.