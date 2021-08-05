Crime reports: Friday, Aug. 6, 2021
Published 7:10 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
Mahalia Bruce, 702 N. Union St., on a charge of petit larceny. Bond set at $500.
Arrests — Monday
Deandrew Calvin, 1311 Sunset Blvd.,on charges of contempt of court by failure to appear, two counts. Bond set at $835.
India Singlton, 264 Phillip Lane St., on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. No bond set.
Reports — Tuesday
Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.
Civil matter on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Eight traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Breaking and entering on Spruce Street.
Two traffic stops on Wood Avenue.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Reckless driving on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop at Sango Dodge.
Intelligence report on Opal Drive.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Two traffic stops on Canal Street.
False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Accident on Ratcliff Place.
Welfare concern/check on State Street.
Welfare concern/check on John R. Junkin Drive.
Loud noise/music o Lewis Drive.
Threats on Devereux Drive.
Harassment on Fourth Street.
Reports — Monday
Theft on Woodville Drive.
Breaking and entering on Glenwood Drive.
Unwanted subject on Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Intelligence report on Oak Court.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Junkin Street.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on Lewis Drive.
Reckless driving on Clifton Avenue.
Disturbing the peace on Maple Street.
Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.
Suspicious activity at Duncan Park.
Traffic stop on Park Place.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Mable Lee Green, 35, 1116 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana 63.9 grams, possession of Schedule I marijuana 9.5 grams, possession of Schedule II hydrocodone 8 D.U., and no tag light. Held on $1,500 bond.
Arrests — Monday
Mahalia Bruce, 25, 137 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of credit card number, use with intent to defraud. Held on $500.00 bond.
Ashley Bennit Cupit, 41, 266 Clear Springs Road, Meadville, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.
James Dakota Mooney, 25, 37 Pin Oak Drive, Natchez, on charges of aggravated DUI death under influence; DIC; cause death, mutilate, disfigure; DUI; cause death , mutilate, disfigure; and aggravated DUI. Held on $50,000 bond.
Reports — Tuesday
Accident on Liberty Road.
Harassment on Reba Christian Road.
Accident on Duck Pond Road.
Intelligence report on West Woodlawn Avenue.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Theft on Cranfield Road.
Civil matter on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop at Marathon Gas Station.
Traffic stop on Kelly Avenue.
Traffic stop at Walgreens.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop at Natchez Market 1.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Aggravated assault on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reports — Monday
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.
Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.
Traffic stop on Providence Road.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Franklin Street.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Dog problem on West Wilderness Road.
Civil matter on State Street.
Breaking and entering on Lewis Drive.
Disturbing the peace on Round Hill Road.
Burglary on Cranfield Road.
Dog problem on Oakland Park Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Tynesha D. Hollius, 24, 104 Circle Drive, Ridgecrest, on charge of domestic abuse battery.
James A. Smith Jr41, 2372 US61 N, Clayton, court sentenced to 15 days default and a fine of $760 for flight from an officer.
Jemica L. Johnson, 40, 142 Fudicar Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to 10 days default and a fine of $760 for driving under suspension.
Tyrig K. Boxley, 18, 154 Calhoun Crossing, Ferriday, court sentenced to two years documented suspension, two years probation and a fine of $452.50 for attempting to possess a stolen firearm.
Henry Fith, 63, 775 Louisiana 131, Vidalia, court sentenced to five days default, $255 fine for hunting from a moving vehicle.
Elijah White, 18, 279 Concordia Drive, Ferriday, on charges of identity theft and computer fraud.
Arrests — Wednesday
Jeremy D. Williams, 32, 336 Louisiana 900, Clayton, on warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and issuing worthless checks.
Reports — Thursday
Medical call on US84
Miscellaneous call on Robert Lewis Drive
Reports — Wednesday
Disturbance on Circle Drive
Medical call on Doyle Road
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Harassment call in Ferriday
Disturbance on Earl Davis Road
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Stolen property on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Palm Street
Miscellaneous call on Levee Heights Road
Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road
Auto Accident on Deacon Wailes Road
Miscellaneous call on Freeman Road
Nuisance animals on US 84
Disturbance on Green Acres Road
Disturbance on Carter Street
Medical call on US84
Miscellaneous call on Miranda Drive
Reports — Tuesday
Vandalism on Louisiana 129
Medical call on US 84
Medical call on Clark Circle
Miscellaneous call on Roy Kemp Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Business burglary on US 84