Crooked Letter Carnival to host COVID-19 vaccination site

NATCHEZ — A COVID-19 vaccine station will be set up next to the Crooked Letter Picture Company Carnival on the Natchez bluff this weekend.

Stratton W. Hall, with Church Hill Creative, said Ernst Pharmacy, which is located on Highland Boulevard in Natchez, would be providing COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. on the bluff.

The carnival lasts from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight and Friday and lasts from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Ride and game tickets can be purchased on site.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said today marks the beginning of a city campaign sponsored by Magnolia Health and Merit Health Natchez to educate and vaccinate the public. As part of the campaign, Gibson said print, digital and radio ads promoting vaccination against COVID would soon be pushed out to various platforms. Later, video testimonials from local health experts will also help educate the public about the vaccines, he said.

“This is just the beginning. We have a lot of work to do,” Gibson said. “John Norris is working to have vaccinations available at this weekend’s carnival, and we are providing signage for the event. They will also be distributing masks and making hand sanitizer available. And (Natchez Adams School District) is making vaccinations more readily available for school students.

“Going forward, I think we all should make having (vaccination sites) at our events a top priority. This is our only way out of the pandemic. All of this is a great start – and I am so grateful for the way that our county and city are again working together, along with so many great community partners.”