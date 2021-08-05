Feb. 13, 1947 – Aug. 2, 2021

Graveside services for Katie Harris, 74, of Monterey, La., will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery in Monterey under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, La. Officiating will be Pastor Nathan Nazworth and Norma Sharp. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Harris, daughter of Ernest and Mary Mott Ellis, was born in Krotz Springs, La., and died at her residence.

She is survived by two sons, Sidney Harris and his wife, Tammy of Lake Charles, La. and Dallas Harris of Jonesville, La.; one daughter, Norma Wiley of Monterey; a special niece, Gladys Wiley of Wildsville, La.; six grandchildren, Jessica Wiley of Monterey; Reggy Harris, Denny Harris, Jonathan Harris and Jennifer Harris all of Lake Charles; Rusty Wiley of Duson, La.; a special nephew, Edward Ellis of Port Barre, La.; 13 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Mrs. Harris is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph Harris; six brothers, Alfoncy Ellis, Leon Ellis, Lawrence Ellis, Chester Ellis, Lendon Ellin and Gene Ellis; five sisters, Ida Lee Wiley, Helen Fontnot, Adell Paul, Betty Champlin and Joan Jones; one grandson, Joseph Turner; one great-grandchild, Bentley Wiley.

Serving as pallbearers are: Reggy Harris, Jonathan Harris, John Courville, Eddy Brunette, Jennifer, Jessica Wiley, Telida Rutledge and Herman Wiley.

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.

