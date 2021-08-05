Oct. 22, 1948 – July 22, 2021

Lawrence E. Bradley Jr., 72, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Natchez, passed away at his home in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Lawrence was born October 22, 1948 in Natchez, to the union of Lawrence Bradley Sr. and Dorothy Bradley. He was educated in the Natchez-Adams Public School District where he graduated from Sadie V. Thompson High School in 1966. Upon graduation, he served his country in the Army National Guard and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he received his B.A. degree in 1972. Lawrence completed post-graduate studies in Accounting and Financial Management from DePaul University in 1982 and received his MBA from Keller Graduate School in 1984. For more than 40 years, Lawrence worked at several financial institutions in banking and investments management until he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence E. Bradley Sr. and Dorothy Bradley Shaw, stepmother: Edna Bradley; wife: Judy Bradley; sons: Christopher Bradley and Peter Bradley; sisters: Mary Bradley Clark and Irma Jean Bradley Haney.

Lawrence leaves to cherish his memory his son: Thaddeus Leslie (Tiffany) of Tampa, Fla.; daughter: Helen Bradley of Cincinnati, Ohio; widowed daughter-in-law: Crystal Bradley (Peter); brothers: Cornelius “Moody” Bradley (Bessie) of Natchez and William Ralph Bradley of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren: Torrie, Trevor, Ezra, Elizabeth, Elijah, Dorothy, Joshua, Christopher, Jamel, and Alexa and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com