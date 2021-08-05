Maddie Campbell is backbone of Rebel’s defense in loss to Colts

Adams County Christian School had to change their game at Bayou Academy to a home match played in the early afternoon due to the event Meet the Rebels. Bayou Academy ran away 3-0 underneath a scorching sun Thursday.

Heroic defending by Maddie Campbell kept the Colts off of the scoreboard in the first 15 minutes of the game. She stepped into multiple tackles without fear and acted as the backbone for the defensive line for the majority of the game. It was what head coach Pam Weatherly expects from the senior defender.

“This is typical Maddie mode,” Weatherly said. “She stepped up as a leader and showed her senior style. I expect to see more of the same from her this season.”

Bayou Academy’s Lacey Lusk scored the first goal for the Colts around the 20-minute mark after her shot ricocheted off the goalkeeper Reagan Lee. The Rebels failed to clear their lines in the buildup to the goal and trailed 1-0 at the first water break in the first half.

ACCS responded with offensive pressure. They created a shot on goal, which was saved by the keeper, following a forced turnover. ACCS boys head coach Jimmy Allgood and head coach Pam Weatherly could be heard saying “good job.” to their players from the sideline as they urged the team to attack.

A counterattack by Bayou Academy created another opportunity as they raced up the left side of the field. A low shot by Addison Vargas from the left side of the box found the bottom right corner of the goal to give the Colts a 2-0 lead 10 minutes before the half.

ACCS did not give up after the second goal and went back to work trying to create more offensive opportunities through increased pressure. They needed better quality in the final third of the field, having just one shot on target at halftime.

Vargas scored the third goal for the Colts following a misstruck ball in the second half. She curled her shot past the keeper’s outstretched arms to put the Colts up 3-0.

The Rebels did have moments of intensity in the game. Overall, the Colts controlled momentum and possession as they are a tough side, Weatherly said. After facing each other in a tournament in Starkville last weekend, the Colts agreed to come to Natchez and play the Rebels. She said she had a lot of appreciation for their efforts to get the game in.

“They are a strong team and took the first place trophy at Starkville.” “ We played strong defensively but couldn’t get any offensive chances for our strikers. I appreciate Bayou Academy for coming down here and playing us. I believe healthy competition always makes us better.