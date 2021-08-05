Oak Forest Academy beat Cathedral, Centreville in softball

HAMMOND, La. — The Centreville Academy Lady Tigers lost both games of a varsity doubleheader to a good Oak Forest Academy Lady Yellow Jackets team last Tuesday night 7-6 in Game 1 and 17-9 in Game 2.

The games were originally scheduled to take place at Oak Forest Academy in Amite City, La., but were moved to Hammond America Park in Hammond for unknown reasons.

The first game was a close one with Oak Forest holding on for the one-run win. The nightcap saw even more offense as the Lady Yellow Jackets remained undefeated on the season with the doubleheader sweep, improving to 6-0 overall.

With the losses, the Lady Tigers dropped to 1-5 overall. They hosted Brookhaven Academy Thursday afternoon with the JV game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:15 p.m. and then travel to Franklinton, La. to take on Bowling Green School Friday afternoon with the JV game at 5 p.m. and the varsity game at 6:15 p.m.

Centreville was scheduled to travel to Winnsboro, La. to take on Franklin Academy late Monday afternoon, but that game was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Oak Forest Academy 8, Cathedral 3 (Monday)

HAMMOND, La. — The Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave lost to the Oak Forest Academy Lady Yellow Jackets 8-3 at Hammond America Park in Hammond, La.

No other information on the game was available.