Pauline Griggs Matthews

April 16, 1931 – July 29, 2021

Funeral services for Pauline Johnson Griggs Matthews, 90, of Ferriday, La., will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Theodore Walker officiating. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Griggs-Matthews was born in Ferriday, the daughter of Mullin and Martha Woodfork Johnson. She was a retired custodian for the Concordia Parish School System for over 35 years. She was the oldest and life-long member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she served on the Mother’s Board.

Her family dearly loved her and her memories will cherished by her six sons, Gregory Griggs, her twin boys, Lonnie and Ronnie Griggs, all of Ferriday; Dalton Griggs of Riverdale, Ga.; Morris Griggs and his wife, Terry of Atlanta, Ga.; Robert Griggs of Rex, Ga.; five daughters, Elnora Griggs and Colleen Griggs of Ferriday; Constance Manaigo and her husband, Hydrick of Douglasville, Ga.; Wanda Lee and her husband, Mitchell of Forest Park, Ga.; Paula K. Griggs of Hampton, Ga., and a special cousin who was like a brother, James Collier of Detroit, Mich.

Also 33 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, four children, Edgar Charles Griggs, L.T. Griggs, Michael Griggs and Martha Ann Griggs.

COVID-19 guidelines are to be followed.

