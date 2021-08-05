Coach Ronald Ray Demby Sr., 68, a resident of Franklin, La., and native of Vidalia, La., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11:10 p.m. at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the St Jules Roman Catholic Church in Franklin. Tributes and Expressions will begin at 10:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow mass services in the Perpetual Park Cemetery in Franklin.

Memories of Ronald Sr., will forever remain in the hearts of his beautiful wife of 33 years, Lois Madison Demby of Franklin; three children, Ronald Ray Demby Jr. of Franklin, Lauren Gabrielle Demby of Franklin, and Lorna Latrielle Demby of Lafayette, La.; two grandchildren, Logan Zacchaeus Demby and Kyla Jade Murray; siblings, Melvin (Rosa) Demby of Vidalia, Edwina Demby Hall of Lake Charles, La., Theresa Demby Washington of Vidalia; mother-in-law, Laura Bell Mitchell Madison; three brothers-in-law, Keith Madison of Los Angeles, Calif., James Anthony Madison of Lafayette, and Jeffery Madison of Franklin, sisters-in-law, Laura Wiggins of Lafayette, Loustella (Keith) Madison Hebert of Morgan City, La., and Linda Madison of Franklin; close friends, Marshall Hartman, Lionel Henderson, Robert Sherman Sanders, Billy Cage, Kenneth Marshall and James Colbert and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and students he taught and coached.

Ronald Sr. was preceded in death by his: parents, James Clifton Demby and Theresa White Demby; his siblings, Anderson Clifton Demby, Charles Samuel Demby, Eloise Demby Vantree, Judea Demby and his twin brother, Donald Demby; and his father-in-law, James Madison.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City, Franklin, Jeanerette and Houma has been entrusted with final arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family by logging on to www.jones-funeral-home.com.