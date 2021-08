FAYETTE — Graveside services for Ursalyn Burton, 59, of Fayette, formerly of Los Angeles, Calif., who died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her residence in Fayette will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Green Leaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette with Reverend Elbert Eakins officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.