Virginia Maxine Wilson Bell

Sept. 22, 1959 – July 26, 2021

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Virginia Bell, 61, of Fayette, who died Monday, July 26, 2021, in Jackson, will be Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the New St. John M.B. Church Cemetery in Harriston with Pastor Melvin White, officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home in Fayette. This is strictly a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask upon entering.

Virginia was born on September 22, 1959, to Lizzie Berry Wilson. She attended Jefferson County High School and received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from Alcorn State University. She was employed with the Jefferson County School District, where she was the Interactive Video Classroom Facilitator. She was a member of the St. John Missionary Baptist Church and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Virginia enjoyed baking, cooking, shopping, fishing, decorating, spending time with her grandkids, family and friends, and enjoying every moment with her husband and shih tzu.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a very special cousin, Master Sergeant Floydell Jackson.

Virginia leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Garrett Bell; daughter, Dr. Ka’Wanda Bell Leggett (Kenyon); grandchildren, Aubri-Claire Brielle Leggett and Ivan Zy’eir Leggett; brothers, Eddie Wilson, Leroy Wilson (Sophia), Rev. Jerry Wilson, Jimmy Wilson, and Clifton Wilson (Sherra); sisters, Dr. Arcola Sullivan (Isaac), Annie Harried (Stanley), and Estelle Buie (Roosevelt); special niece, Roshenia Haley; very special great nephews, Kenya Haley, Jr. and Jahari Haley and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations towards a scholarship fund in memory of Mrs. Virginia Bell. More information on ways to contribute will be available soon.

