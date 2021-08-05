Nov. 22, 1961 – July 29, 2021

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Willie Mae Sassafras January, 59, of Fayette, who died Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Vicksburg will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Mount Israel Baptist Church Cemetery on Mable Aldrich Road with Rev. James Jones officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home-Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fayette Branch. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing. This is a walk-through visitation.

Willie Mae was born November 22, 1961, in Redlick, the daughter of Mary Brown Gaines. Mrs. January was a cook and a member of Mount Israel Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking.

She is preceded in death by her mother; grandparents, Jonas and Martha Sassafras; sister, Shelia Brown Matthews and brother, Melvin Alphonso Brown.

She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Joseph January; daughter, Fallon January; son, Joseph January Ballard; brothers, Johnny Lee Sassafras, Anthony “Tony” Brown (Marie) and Kenny Brown; sisters, Theresa Bingham (Mitchell) and Juanita Sassafras; grandchildren, Jakhari January, Makayla January, Jaylend January and Jayceon January, other relatives and friends.

