Jan. 4, 1984 – July 27, 2021

GLOSTER — Funeral services for Courtney Woodard, 37, of Gloster, who died July 27, 2021, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the National Guard Armory, 329 Captain Gloster Dr., Gloster MS, 39638, with Elder Ernest Miller, officiating.

Services will be under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.