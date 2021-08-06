Crime Reports: August 8, 2021
Published 8:23 pm Friday, August 6, 2021
Natchez Police Department
No arrests
Reports — Friday
Disturbance on Ouachita Street.
Reports — Thursday
Intelligence report on Ouachita Street.
Intelligence report on Canal Street.
Disturbance on East Steirs Lane.
Trespassing on Old Washington Road.
Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.
Traffic stop on Morgan Avenue.
Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.
Reckless driving on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Adams County
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, 407 East First Street, Natchez, on charge of phone harassing. Released on no bond.
Arrests — Wednesday
Danyell Trishunn Crawford, 28, 103 West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery. Released on $20,000 bond.
Shannon Kristi Huseman, 51, 78 Lake Montrose Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court/bond revocation. Held without bond.
Erik James Hutchins, 33, 254 Springfield Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule II: crack cocaine and possession of schedule I: ecstasy. Released on $10,000 bond.
Reports — Friday
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Suspicious activity on Gregory Circle.
False alarm on Parkview Drive.
Reports — Thursday
Harassment on Fieldview Drive.
Accident on U.S. 61 South.
Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.
Dog problem on Duck Pond Road.
Theft on Robins Lake Road.
Intelligence report on Gadwall Court.
Threats on Cloverdale Drive.
Two traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.
Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.
Traffic stop at Go Mart.
Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Two traffic stops on Old Taylors Lane.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Five traffic stops on Martin Luther King Road.
Disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Traffic stop at Zippy’s.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Reports — Wednesday
Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.
False alarm on Traceway Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Traffic stop on Lamar Street.
Malicious mischief on Barth Street.
Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.
Traffic stop at Co-Op.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop at Marathon Gas Station.
Three traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Kingston Road.
Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.
Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop on Grant Street.
Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.
Traffic stop on Covington Road.
Prowler on Canvas Back Court.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
No arrests
Reports — Friday
Unwanted person on Smart Lane
Reports — Thursday
Aggravated assault on Doty Road
Miscellaneous call on Lower Levee Road
Medical call on Terry Circle
Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard
Medical call on Magnolia Street
Medical call on 3rd Street
Medical call on Cross Street
Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road
Theft on Pecan Acres Lane
Alarms on Robert Webber Drive
Auto accident on Carter Street
Medical call on Lancaster Street
Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard
Disturbance on Doty Road
Unwanted person on Louisiana 3196
Medical call on Holly Street
Disturbance on Marvin Stone Road