Nov. 17, 1958 – July 20, 2021

Julie Naff Timm, 62, died peacefully Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at her home in Natchez surrounded by family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date to be determined.

Julie was born November 17, 1958, in Ruston, La., to James Naff and Patricia Naff. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and she developed a lifelong passion for teaching. After homeschooling her six children for many years, she pursued a master’s degree in education and taught middle school science at Trinity Episcopal Day School. She co-owned two pediatric Rural Health Clinics that have served over three generations of Miss-Lou families.

Julie was passionate about her family, her friends, her faith, and her community. She lived her life as a beautiful example of God’s kindness and grace. Julie was preceded in death by her father James Naff.

Julie leaves behind to cherish her memories: husband of 40 years David Timm, MD; mother Patricia Naff; her son Rudy Timm; daughters Ashley Browne, Lindsey Davidson, Courtney Timm, Katherine Timm, and Aubrey Timm; brother David Naff; sons-in-laws Charles Browne II, Glenn Davidson III, and Derrick Corley; grandchildren Bentley Browne, Charles Browne III, Declan Browne, and Ellett Browne and Iris Corley; and numerous other relatives and friends.