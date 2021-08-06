New Natchez home appliance store celebrates ribbon cutting

NATCHEZ — “Appliances and More,” a new business on Seargent Prentiss Drive in Natchez, has just what the store’s title implies.

The store offers “anything home appliance related — big or small,” owner Hannah Jackson said.

They carry appliances such as microwaves, stoves, refrigerators, vents and washers or dryers and will deliver and install them within a 70-mile radius. They have plans to be a “self-servicing dealer” where customers will be able to call the store for repairs, she said.

While the store technically opened in November 2020, Jackson said she was happy to finally cut the ribbon inside the store on Friday.

“It feels like I’ve finally reached a milestone. Like its official,” she said. “We’ve been wanting to but COVID delayed a lot of our repairs and getting everything finished. We wanted everything to be complete for it. It’s nice to finally get to that point.”

Jackson said she closed on the legal end of the business in February 2020 and COVID-19 caused delays in starting up. Her youngest daughter and business helper, Harper, was also born the following April. Jackson, her husband Wade, and their three children live in Roxie.

“We didn’t do anything for months and then finally started remodeling and all of that. It’s been a process. There is a lot more to it than you would think,” Jackson said. “It is not as easy as I thought it would be.”

Jackson said she jokingly talked about starting a business when Western Auto closed in 2019, where she worked for nearly eight years.

“Everyone was like, ‘You worked there for so long, why don’t you just open your own store?’ Then we were like, ‘Well, why don’t we?’”

Jackson’s team consists of Alissa Carter, finance manager; Kim Karabelen, sales and customer service and website designer; and Van Scott and John Jackson — the “dynamic duo” as Hannah Jackson calls them — who are tasked with delivery, installation and pickup.

The store has been busy since opening, with a lot of customers deciding to remodel their kitchens amid staying at home through the pandemic, she said.

Business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers can also shop online at appliancesandmorenatchez.com.