Two more die with COVID here

NATCHEZ — Two more Miss-Lou residents have died with COVID.

Adams County Coroner James Lee reports a 28-year-old woman from Ferriday, Louisiana, died with COVID-19 Saturday at Merit Health Natchez. Lee said she did have other underlying health issues but was not vaccinated.

“It’s heartbreaking,” he said. “This is a very serious virus.”

Also, Lee said a 51-year-old man from Natchez died Friday at Merit Health. Lee did not know the man’s vaccination status or if he had other health issues.

Lee said six people have died locally with the virus in the past four weeks.