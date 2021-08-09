ACCS had ‘glorified practice,’ in scrimmages with schools, coach says

MADISON — Adams County Christian School’s varsity football team faced some very tough competition last Friday in a scrimmage held at Madison-Ridgeland Academy and head coach David King said he was proud of how the Rebels fared.

King said there were no scores given for any of the scrimmage games. And not because the scoreboard at MRA wasn’t working, either.

“It was just a glorified practice,” King said. “We had three scrimmage games. We played MRA, Copiah Academy, and Riverfield Academy. MRA is the two-time defending 6A champs. Riverfield is the two-time defending 4A champs. Copiah is a very good team. They had some good teams up there.”

King said that while he had his team “woefully prepared,” he was pleased with the performance of his players and that they as well as the assistant coaches were very prepared for each scrimmage game.

“Now the head coach needs to get off his butt and get himself prepared. That’s basically what it (came down) to,” King said. “We’ve got a chance to be good. I’ve got to get myself better prepared.”

King said the Rebels played as hard and as fast as they could and that they were physical, played with passion, and played together. He also said that they played their hearts against some of the best private school teams in the region.

King added that he was very proud of his assistant coaches, noting that they’re really stepping their game up.

“The energy level was really good. We went against some good competition,” King said.

And while he liked the effort put forth by the players and the assistant coaches, King said if there is one thing to work on, it is, “We’ve just got to work on the head ball coach and we’ll be fine.”

ACCS travels to Amite, La. for the Oak Forest Academy Jamboree this Thursday. The Rebels take on MAIS Class 6A Parklane Academy at 5:30 p.m. and Escambia Christian, which King said is “a successful program out of state,” at 7 p.m.