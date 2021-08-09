Nov. 26, 1950 – July 19, 2021

A memorial service for Billy Jack Britt Sr., 70, of Natchez who died Monday, July 19, 2021 in Natchez will be held at the Natchez National Cemetery (old section) on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10 a.m.

Billy was born in Natchez, the son of Louie and Willena Smith Britt. He was a Veteran who served in the US Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He was a recipient of a Purple Heart. He was also a member of the Mississippi National Guard for 18 years.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his siblings Louise Blackwell, Leroy Britt, Sherrill McCurley, and Yvonne Nosser; and a granddaughter Chloe Madison Britt.

He is survived by his wife Lynn Eyrich Britt; one son Bill Britt; one daughter Becky Fulford; two stepdaughters, Shannon Rojo and husband Rigo, and Clare Moore and husband Matthew; two stepsons, Marcus Mason and wife Hannah, and Dru Nettles and wife Shannon; two brothers, L J Britt and wife Jackie, and Danny Britt; one brother-in-law Ron McCurley. He was known as Big Daddy, and survived by his grandchildren, Ally Watson, Carson Fulford, Lily Byrd, Emma Lee and Curtis Ray Parker, Adrianna, Ayden and Alex Rojo, Mason and Logan Moore, Max, Charlie and Margaret Mason, and Claire and Faith Nettles. He is survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Disabled Veterans, the Humane Society or a charity of your choice.

