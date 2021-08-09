Jan. 22, 1946 – Aug. 6, 2021

A private family graveside service for Mr. Charles Wayne Webb, 75, will be 11 a.m., Monday, August 9, 2021, at Riverwood Memorial Park.

Mr. Webb passed peacefully surrounded by his family on August 6, 2021.

He was born on January 22, 1946, to the late Horace Edward Webb and Arlie Dee Webb. Mr. Webb was the owner of Wayne’s Lock and Key and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also loved gardening and bird watching. He will be missed by all that loved and knew him.

Preceding him in death are his parents; in-laws, Robert and Audrey Stringer and sister-in-law, Debrah Webb.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Beth Webb; son, Dwayne Webb and wife, Jeanette; Stacy Franklin and husband, Charles and brother, Nathaniel Webb.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rachel, Jackson, Miller and Levi; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and extended family.

